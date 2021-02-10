Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Will Carver - 12:35 Kempton

The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard, so a chance is taken on Will Carver, who got off the mark in points at the third attempt in February last year. He won that race by six lengths,and connections went to £60,000 to purchase him after and he has since joined a yard that do very well in these events. He has had a wind operation since his point win and is sure to be popular here.

Roque It - 14:40 Kempton

Roque It built on the promise of his debut to win a bumper at Huntingdon on his final start for Olly Murphy last season and has shaped with promise on both starts over hurdles since joining Paul Nicholls this season. He bumped into a promising sort who has since won again when second at Wincanton last time and he should have more to offer after just four starts. The tongue tie he wore that day has been retained and he looks a big player in this jumpers' bumper.

Son of Camas - 15:40 Kempton

Nicky Henderson holds a very strong hand with Son of Camas, Top Notch and Birchdale. Preference is for the former, who looked a good prospect when winning a bumper at Newbury in November 2019. He made a winning debut over hurdles three weeks later and was thought good enough to contest the Tolworth Hurdle on just his second start over obstacles. Son of Camas has been highly tried but disappointing since, and could get back on the up now in a race of this nature.

