- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Nico de Boinville
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Kempton on Thursday...
"...he looks a big player in this jumpers’ bumper..."
Timeform on Roque It
The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard, so a chance is taken on Will Carver, who got off the mark in points at the third attempt in February last year. He won that race by six lengths,and connections went to £60,000 to purchase him after and he has since joined a yard that do very well in these events. He has had a wind operation since his point win and is sure to be popular here.
Roque It built on the promise of his debut to win a bumper at Huntingdon on his final start for Olly Murphy last season and has shaped with promise on both starts over hurdles since joining Paul Nicholls this season. He bumped into a promising sort who has since won again when second at Wincanton last time and he should have more to offer after just four starts. The tongue tie he wore that day has been retained and he looks a big player in this jumpers' bumper.
Nicky Henderson holds a very strong hand with Son of Camas, Top Notch and Birchdale. Preference is for the former, who looked a good prospect when winning a bumper at Newbury in November 2019. He made a winning debut over hurdles three weeks later and was thought good enough to contest the Tolworth Hurdle on just his second start over obstacles. Son of Camas has been highly tried but disappointing since, and could get back on the up now in a race of this nature.
Smart Stat
Will Carver - 12:35 Kempton
26% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2015/16 season
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Will Carver - 12:35 Kempton
Roque It - 14:40 Kempton
Son of Camas - 15:40 Kempton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Kemp 11th Feb (2m NHF)Show Hide
Thursday 11 February, 12.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gala De Corton
|Will Carver
|Earth Company
|Bennie Boy
|I Hope Star
|Blended Stealth
|Galore Desassences
|Lavorante
|Let It Loose
|Golden Roc
|Farceur De Maulne
Kemp 11th Feb (2m2f NHF)Show Hide
Thursday 11 February, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Roque It
|Loughan
|Quiana
|Royal Pretender
|Scarpia
|Iron Heart
|Forever Des Long
|Daranova
|Volunteer
|Dapa Lad
|Ace Time
|Just Once
Kemp 11th Feb (2m2f NHF)Show Hide
Thursday 11 February, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Son Of Camas
|Top Notch
|Dr Sanderson
|Birchdale
|The Flying Sofa
|Jarveys Plate
|Topofthecotswolds
|Trincomalee
|The Mighty Don
|Young Lieutenant
|Mister Tickle
|Endless Flight
|Miss Malarky