Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Fairway Freddy - 13:45 Kempton

Fairway Freddy was a fair winner over hurdles, and has caught the eye on both of his starts over fences so far. He made his debut in this sphere in November last year, but showed a clear aptitude for chasing under a patient ride, and he also shaped better than the bare result on his recent return to action dropped back to two miles. That was his first run for 10 months, so it has likely blown away the cobwebs, and Fairway Freddy is definitely up to winning races from this sort of mark.

No. 3 Fairway Freddy (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Nick Gifford

Jockey: James Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 113

Fidelio Vallis - 14:22 Kempton

Like many horses for this owner, Fidelio Vallis is a future chaser in the making, but he looked progressive over hurdles at the back end of last season, and looks very interesting moving into listed company on his return. He followed up his wide-margin win at Wincanton with another easy success over course and distance, defying a penalty with plenty in hand from a subsequent winner. There should be even more to come from him this season, and he is fully expected to take this before moving on to even better things. The yard could hardly be in better form, either.

No. 1 Fidelio Vallis (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Pontresina - 16:07 Kempton

Pontresina was only a fair maiden over hurdles, but he attracted support on his chasing debut at Fontwell last month (had previously won a point), and made a most promising start in this sphere, first past the post but losing the race in the stewards' room because of causing interference. He is entitled to progress for that initial experience now, and looks the one to be with from a 4 lb higher mark.