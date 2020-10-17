- Trainer: Nick Gifford
- Jockey: James Davies
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 113
Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Kempton on Sunday...
"...he is fully expected to take this before moving on to even better things..."
Timeform on Fidelio Vallis
Fairway Freddy - 13:45 Kempton
Fairway Freddy was a fair winner over hurdles, and has caught the eye on both of his starts over fences so far. He made his debut in this sphere in November last year, but showed a clear aptitude for chasing under a patient ride, and he also shaped better than the bare result on his recent return to action dropped back to two miles. That was his first run for 10 months, so it has likely blown away the cobwebs, and Fairway Freddy is definitely up to winning races from this sort of mark.
Fidelio Vallis - 14:22 Kempton
Like many horses for this owner, Fidelio Vallis is a future chaser in the making, but he looked progressive over hurdles at the back end of last season, and looks very interesting moving into listed company on his return. He followed up his wide-margin win at Wincanton with another easy success over course and distance, defying a penalty with plenty in hand from a subsequent winner. There should be even more to come from him this season, and he is fully expected to take this before moving on to even better things. The yard could hardly be in better form, either.
Pontresina was only a fair maiden over hurdles, but he attracted support on his chasing debut at Fontwell last month (had previously won a point), and made a most promising start in this sphere, first past the post but losing the race in the stewards' room because of causing interference. He is entitled to progress for that initial experience now, and looks the one to be with from a 4 lb higher mark.
Smart Stat
Viroflay - 13:20 Kempton
3 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Fairway Freddy - 13:45 Kempton
Fidelio Vallis - 14:22 Kempton
Pontresina - 16:07 Kempton
