Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Monday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a deserved first success of the season..."

Timeform on Storm Goddess

Diamond River - 12:40 Kempton

Diamond River jumped awkwardly when disappointing on his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter in September, but it's too soon to be writing him off given how much promise he showed when previously winning a bumper at the same venue. He's likely to prove a different proposition as he gains in experience over hurdles, so he could be worth another chance for the Nicky Henderson yard that has won four of the last eight renewals of this race. Grey Spirit and Pink Sheets are both progressive and should give the selection plenty to think about.

Havana Hermano - 14:15 Kempton

Havana Hermano showed improved form when second on his most recent outing at Wetherby, rallying well close home to be beaten just a length by the unexposed Amoola Gold. That rival advertised the strength of that form when following up on his next outing at Ascot, so Havana Hermano looks to have plenty in his favour from only 2 lb higher, especially as he may yet have more to offer after only four starts over fences. Carolines Charm and Enrichissant are others to consider.

Storm Goddess - 14:48 Kempton

Storm Goddess acquitted herself well in a competitive environment when fourth at Cheltenham last time, producing a career best to be beaten only two and three quarter lengths. She arguably shaped even better than the bare result after being left with too much ground to make up, doing all she could on the run-in to pass most of her rivals. She is only 1 lb higher here and Tom Buckley claims 7 lb, so this looks a good opportunity for her to gain a deserved first success of the season. Flashing Glance is feared most ahead of Younevercall.


Smart Stat

CAPTAIN BLACKPEARL - 13:10 Kempton
£15.08 - Tom George's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break

Recommended bets

Diamond River - 12:40 Kempton
Havana Hermano - 14:15 Kempton
Storm Goddess - 14:48 Kempton

Kemp 9th Nov (2m Nov Hrd)

Monday 9 November, 12.40pm

Kemp 9th Nov (2m2f Hcap Chs)

Monday 9 November, 2.15pm

Kemp 9th Nov (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Monday 9 November, 2.48pm

