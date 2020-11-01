Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Jaariyah - 14:20 Kempton

Jaariyah looked potentially useful when landing a seven-furlong minor event here on her sole two-year-old start, beating a host of subsequent improvers. She offered something to work on when fifth at Yarmouth on reappearance and, likely to come on for that, she is taken to get the better of Perfect Inch and likely-looking newcomer Nation's Beauty.

Loxley - 16:35 Kempton

Loxley finished runner-up to Young Rascal in this race 12 months ago and is taken to go one place better in what looks a lesser renewal. He was strong in the betting after seven months off at Newmarket last time, but he failed to give his running, too keen in the early stages of the race. That should have blown the cobwebs off and he looks the one to beat on form.

Sky Defender - 17:05 Kempton

Sky Defender looks to be ending the year in just as good form as he started it and can deservedly get his head back in front. He proved at least as good as ever when runner-up in a Group 3 in Germany last time and can give plenty of weight away here.