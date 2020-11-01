Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Kemp 2nd Nov (1m Nov Stks)Show Hide
Monday 2 November, 2.20pm
|Perfect Inch
|Jaariyah
|Nations Beauty
|Bagatelle
|Vivency
|Strange Brew
|Nell n Flo
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Monday...
"That should have blown the cobwebs off and he looks the one to beat on form..."
Timeform on Loxley
Jaariyah looked potentially useful when landing a seven-furlong minor event here on her sole two-year-old start, beating a host of subsequent improvers. She offered something to work on when fifth at Yarmouth on reappearance and, likely to come on for that, she is taken to get the better of Perfect Inch and likely-looking newcomer Nation's Beauty.
Loxley finished runner-up to Young Rascal in this race 12 months ago and is taken to go one place better in what looks a lesser renewal. He was strong in the betting after seven months off at Newmarket last time, but he failed to give his running, too keen in the early stages of the race. That should have blown the cobwebs off and he looks the one to beat on form.
Sky Defender looks to be ending the year in just as good form as he started it and can deservedly get his head back in front. He proved at least as good as ever when runner-up in a Group 3 in Germany last time and can give plenty of weight away here.
Jaariyah - 14:20 Kempton
21% - Roger Varian's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK since the start of the 2016 season
Jaariyah - 14:20 Kempton
Loxley - 16:35 Kempton
Sky Defender - 17:05 Kempton
