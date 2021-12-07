- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: Adam Kirby
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 83
Kempton Racing Tips: The Sandyman can
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
NAP
Tangled Words didn't show much on his first couple of starts but he produced a much-improved effort to score over this course and distance last month. Tangled Words took time to hit top gear but he ultimately won a shade cosily by half a length and there should be more to come from this half-brother to the very smart Fanny Logan. Tangled Words has been handed a fair opening mark and, with improvement anticipated after only three starts, he should be difficult to stop.
NEXT BEST
Mudlahhim landed a gamble on his first start for Kevin Phillippart de Foy over course and distance in August, winning with more in hand than the half-length margin would suggest. That victory made it two from two on the all-weather - he had also scored at Dundalk for his previous yard - and he still looks well handicapped after going up only 3 lb for his Kempton victory. Mia Biggs, who claims 7 lb, was aboard at Kempton and retains the ride.
EACH-WAY
Sandyman was disappointing at Nottingham last time but that effort can be overlooked as he paid the price for racing too close to the strong pace. Sandyman had shaped with promise when runner-up on his penultimate start and he has been given a chance by the handicapper. He's not been with Mick Appleby for long and could have more to offer for this in-form yard.
Recommended bets
