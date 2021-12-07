To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: The Sandyman can

Horse racing at Kempton
There's racing under the lights at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

NAP

Tangled Words - 16:30 Kempton

Tangled Words didn't show much on his first couple of starts but he produced a much-improved effort to score over this course and distance last month. Tangled Words took time to hit top gear but he ultimately won a shade cosily by half a length and there should be more to come from this half-brother to the very smart Fanny Logan. Tangled Words has been handed a fair opening mark and, with improvement anticipated after only three starts, he should be difficult to stop.

NEXT BEST

Mudlahhim - 19:00 Kempton

Mudlahhim landed a gamble on his first start for Kevin Phillippart de Foy over course and distance in August, winning with more in hand than the half-length margin would suggest. That victory made it two from two on the all-weather - he had also scored at Dundalk for his previous yard - and he still looks well handicapped after going up only 3 lb for his Kempton victory. Mia Biggs, who claims 7 lb, was aboard at Kempton and retains the ride.

EACH-WAY

Sandyman - 19:30 Kempton

Sandyman was disappointing at Nottingham last time but that effort can be overlooked as he paid the price for racing too close to the strong pace. Sandyman had shaped with promise when runner-up on his penultimate start and he has been given a chance by the handicapper. He's not been with Mick Appleby for long and could have more to offer for this in-form yard.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Tangled Words @ 2.26/5 in the 16:30 at Kempton
NEXT BEST - Back Mudlahhim @ 4.57/2 in the 19:00 at Kempton
EACH-WAY Back Sandyman @ 7.06/1 in the 19:30 at Kempton

Kempton 8th Dec (7f Nursery)

Wednesday 8 December, 4.30pm

Kempton 8th Dec (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 8 December, 7.00pm

Kempton 8th Dec (1m3f Hcap)

Wednesday 8 December, 7.30pm

