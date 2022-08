NAP

Tamilla - 15:30 Kempton

Tamilla offered encouragement in maiden and novice company and she showed improved form to go close on her handicap debut at Haydock in May, losing out by just a short-head and pulling three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third. That form has worked out extremely well and four of the runners won next time out, including Tamilla who made the most of a good opportunity at Ffos Las a couple of weeks ago, not needing to improve to draw three and three-quarter lengths clear in that maiden. She returns to handicap company on a 7 lb higher mark than at Haydock, but she still looks well treated given how that form has worked out, and there could be more to come from this lightly-raced three-year-old.

No. 4 (3) Tamilla SBK 6/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Take A Stand - 13:30 Kempton

Take A Stand has caught the eye on a couple of occasions since being sent handicapping, including when third at Chelmsford last time. Take A Stand was well backed at Chelmsford on his first start at a mile, and he shaped better than the result would suggest after meeting trouble in running. He was making headway when short of room over a furlong out and was then badly hampered soon after, but he kept on well close home, leaving the impression that he appreciated the step up in trip and that he's capable of striking from this sort of mark when granted a clear passage.