Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Kempton Racing Tips: Superb Force handicapped to strike

Kempton
There is all-weather racing at Kempton on Saturday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Saturday.

"They pulled clear of the remainder and it looks strong form, so he looks a big player from just 3 lb higher in the weights..."

  • A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Kempton Nap - 17:05 - Back Superb Force

    Superb Force is bred to be better than a mark in the 60s and he duly showed much improved form on his handicap debut fitted with a visor over a mile at Lingfield 12 days ago.

    He travelled with much more enthusiasm fitted with headgear and upped in trip, looking the most likely winner - traded at 1.10 in-running on Betfair - but was just edged out close home by another improver.

    They pulled clear of the remainder and it looks strong form, so he looks a big player from just 3 lb higher in the weights.

    Back Superb Force @ 2/13.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

    Kempton Next Best - 18:15 - Back Giant

    Giant built on the promise of his debut run when landing the odds at Chelmsford in December 2022, and he ran some solid races in handicaps last year.

    The best of those came when runner-up over this course and distance when last seen in October, running a cracker but just unlucky to bump into a very progressive filly.

    The pair pulled clear of the remainder that day and that form hasn't worked out badly, so he is a horse to remain positive about from just 1 lb higher on his return from a break with Oisin Murphy booked.

    Back Giant @ 5/23.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's three includes 100/1 Ganapathi

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Murphy's genius placing can rock Kelso favourite

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Hoping for a big run from Journey With Me at Navan

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Kandoo Kid has solid chance in Greatwood Gold Cup

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Eagle can pounce in Morebattle Hurdle

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Royal to be crowned in the Boodles

More Horse Racing Tips