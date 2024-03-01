Kempton Racing Tips: Superb Force handicapped to strike

A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 17:05 - Back Superb Force

Superb Force is bred to be better than a mark in the 60s and he duly showed much improved form on his handicap debut fitted with a visor over a mile at Lingfield 12 days ago.

He travelled with much more enthusiasm fitted with headgear and upped in trip, looking the most likely winner - traded at 1.10 in-running on Betfair - but was just edged out close home by another improver.

They pulled clear of the remainder and it looks strong form, so he looks a big player from just 3 lb higher in the weights.

Kempton Next Best - 18:15 - Back Giant

No. 5 (1) Giant SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

Giant built on the promise of his debut run when landing the odds at Chelmsford in December 2022, and he ran some solid races in handicaps last year.

The best of those came when runner-up over this course and distance when last seen in October, running a cracker but just unlucky to bump into a very progressive filly.

The pair pulled clear of the remainder that day and that form hasn't worked out badly, so he is a horse to remain positive about from just 1 lb higher on his return from a break with Oisin Murphy booked.