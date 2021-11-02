Kempton Racing Tips: Street Kid a solid bet

NAP: Back the Kid

Street Kid - 16:45 Kempton

Street Kid is very much bred for artificial surfaces and he made a good impression when getting off the mark for these connections at Wolverhampton last month. That was just his second start on the all-weather - his first is worth ignoring as he was too keen and raced wide throughout - and he looked a natural.

He also appeared to reap the benefit of a professional rider back on board, looming up early in the straight and quickening up to lead in good style just over a furlong from home. Street Kid ultimately won with a bit in hand and there is a strong chance we haven't seen the best of him yet. The timefigure also backed up that performance and, though he switches for tapeta to polytrack now, that isn't much of a concern and he looks very well handicapped now just 3 lb higher.

No. 5 (6) Street Kid (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST: Expect a resurgence

Beyond Equal - 17:15 Kempton

Beyond Equal is yet to win on the all-weather, but despite that, she has plenty of solid form at this track, including a second-place finish in this race 12 months ago from a 4 lb lower mark. Everything clicked for him earlier in the year when he bolted up at Salisbury from a 2 lb lower mark, and he has generally held his form well since.

He ran a cracker to be beaten two lengths in the ultra-competitive Portland Handicap at Doncaster in September, and is probably best not judged too harshly on his latest run in first-time blinkers at Haydock last time. Beyond Equal was too lit up by the headgear in the early stages of the race and that exuberance seemingly told in the closing stages, while he was also undone by his draw. This race doesn't look as deep and he is expected to fare much better back at this venue; he is the outside of the field at the time of writing which is a little insulting.

No. 3 (4) Beyond Equal SBK 5/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Stuart Kittow

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 88

EACH WAY: Julie is on her way back

Julie Johnston - 18:15 Kempton

Julie Johnston had a peak mark of 76 when with previous connections but has slipped 19 lb in the handicap in just over a year. Admittedly, that is because she lost her way this summer, but she left the impression she is on her way back to form on just her second start for David Evans when fifth over course and distance last month.

She was ridden much more patiently on that occasion, which may have proved the difference, albeit she did need some encouragement in the early stages. Julie Johnston ran on well in the closing stages, though, suggesting a return to form may be near, and that race has worked out well with the first and third both winning next time. She slips back into a 0-60 handicap now, Hollie Doyle once again takes the ride, and she is expected to be competitive.