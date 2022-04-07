Kempton Racing Tips: Stick with Silver Dollar in follow-up bid

NAP: Silver Dollar is still improving

Silver Dollar - 19:30 Kempton

Silver Dollar showed improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton three weeks ago, looking a different proposition in first-time cheekpieces as he quickened clear in the final furlong to win by three and a quarter lengths.

This will be tougher from a 6 lb higher mark, but he remains relatively unexposed in the context of this race and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him just yet.

The booking of Andrea Atzeni also catches the eye and Silver Dollar looks sure to take plenty of beating in his follow-up bid, particularly if charting a straighter course this time (hung badly left before putting the race to bed at Wolverhampton).

No. 3 (4) Silver Dollar (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Robert Eddery

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST: Catbird Seat has solid claims

Catbird Seat - 20:30 Kempton

Catbird Seat proved well suited by the step up in trip as he regained the winning thread at Wolverhampton last month, staying on strongly to get the verdict in the final furlong.

The official winning margin was just half a length, but he was arguably value for extra given the hefty bump he got when starting to mount his challenge.

Catbird Seat is still low mileage as a stayer and this looks a good opportunity for him to win again from just 3 lb higher in the weights than last time.

No. 2 (6) Catbird Seat (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 69

EACH-WAY: Balqaa looks a big player

Balqaa - 19:00 Kempton

Balqaa shaped well when third on her latest outing at Newcastle, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after being caught further back than ideal.

She was subjected to just a hands-and-heels ride and it was certainly a performance which suggested she is back in top form.

Crucially, Balqaa can race from the same mark here and she seems sure to go well again with Sean Levey back in the saddle for the first time since she won at Newcastle in January.