NAP: Spangled Mac has more to offer

Spangled Mac - 17:10 Kempton

Spangled Mac was well backed to make a winning debut at Bath in May up against some moderate opposition and has run to a similar level on both starts since, staying on well in the closing stages at Lingfield last time. That was over six furlongs, and he did suffer some interference early on, but he should relish this step up in trip now, while this more galloping track will also suit better. There should be more to come from him now handicapping.

No. 6 (7) Spangled Mac (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: Anatomic interesting on handicap debut

Anatomic - 19:20 Kempton

Anatomic has a smart pedigree and built on the promise of his debut effort when opening his account at Wolverhampton in a back-end maiden last year. He wasn't in the same form when trying to defy a penalty at Chelmsford on his final start, but he has been gelded since, and he is the type to do better as a three-year-old now handicapping. This mark shouldn't prove beyond him and he is bred to appreciate this step up in trip.

No. 4 (4) Anatomic SBK 15/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

EACH WAY: Adelisa interesting for new yard

Adelisa - 20:50 Kempton

It will be interesting to see which way Adelisa goes in the betting on debut for new connections. She wasn't beaten too far at Dundalk on her final start for Ronald O'Leary when last seen in April, and will have every chance off this reduced mark if the change of scenery has had a positive effect for a yard that do well with new recruits.