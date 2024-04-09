- Trainer: David Menuisier
- Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: -
Kempton Racing Tips: Side with improving Goodwood Odyssey
Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
"He looks sure to improve on that initial effort and make it two from two..."
-
A Kempton Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
-
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
- Jockey: Rossa Ryan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 11lbs
- OR: 87
- Trainer: Pat Phelan
- Jockey: Sean Levey
- Age: 8
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 57
Kempton Nap - 18:00 - Back Goodwood Odyssey
While there are a couple of newcomers from the yards of Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon that need respecting in this novice, the standard set by David Menuisier's colt Goodwood Odyssey should make him hard to beat.
He looked a useful prospect when overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut in a similar event at Salisbury in October. Having missed the break, he raced in rear for a long way but began to make headway from two furlongs out and led in the last half-furlong for a neck win over Sea The Thunder. He looks sure to improve on that initial effort and make it two from two.
Kempton Next Best - 19:30 - Back Going The Distance
The appropriately named Going The Distance is expected to do just that upped in trip to eleven furlongs on his handicap debut for Ralph Beckett.
The son of Lope de Vega won his last two starts in novices last season at Ffos Las and Nottingham and very much appreciated the step up to a mile when defying a penalty at the latter track where he was well on top once leading a furlong out to beat Surrey Fire by a length and a quarter.
Gelded over the winter, Going The Distance looks just the type to improve further in middle-distance handicaps this year.
Kempton Each Way - 20:30 - Back Devizes
Pat Phelan's course-and-distance winner Devizes certainly knows his way around Kempton, winning twice there last year. His recent runs at the track have suggested he's coming back to form and he should be capable of going close here off a mark 5 lb lower than for his second win last year.
On his latest start, Devizes shaped better than the bare result when fifth behind thriving winner Tortured Soul after travelling better than most. He was going well when short of room in the straight before getting a gap in the final furlong and finished with running left, suggesting his turn shouldn't be far away.
Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree
Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.
Kempton 10th Apr (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 April, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nivelles Magic
|Mr Boson
|Devizes
|Fravanco
|Mrs Twig
|Beau Vintage
|Big Jimbo
|Churchill Rose
|Be Fair
|Alioski
|Asense
|Cloudy Rose
|Red Royalist
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.