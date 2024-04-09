Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Kempton Racing Tips: Side with improving Goodwood Odyssey

Kempton
There is evening racing from Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"He looks sure to improve on that initial effort and make it two from two..."

  • A Kempton Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Kempton Nap - 18:00 - Back Goodwood Odyssey

    While there are a couple of newcomers from the yards of Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon that need respecting in this novice, the standard set by David Menuisier's colt Goodwood Odyssey should make him hard to beat.

    He looked a useful prospect when overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut in a similar event at Salisbury in October. Having missed the break, he raced in rear for a long way but began to make headway from two furlongs out and led in the last half-furlong for a neck win over Sea The Thunder. He looks sure to improve on that initial effort and make it two from two.

    Back Goodwood Odyssey on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Kempton Next Best - 19:30 - Back Going The Distance

    The appropriately named Going The Distance is expected to do just that upped in trip to eleven furlongs on his handicap debut for Ralph Beckett.

    The son of Lope de Vega won his last two starts in novices last season at Ffos Las and Nottingham and very much appreciated the step up to a mile when defying a penalty at the latter track where he was well on top once leading a furlong out to beat Surrey Fire by a length and a quarter.

    Gelded over the winter, Going The Distance looks just the type to improve further in middle-distance handicaps this year.

    Back Going The Distance on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Kempton Each Way - 20:30 - Back Devizes

    Pat Phelan's course-and-distance winner Devizes certainly knows his way around Kempton, winning twice there last year. His recent runs at the track have suggested he's coming back to form and he should be capable of going close here off a mark 5 lb lower than for his second win last year.

    On his latest start, Devizes shaped better than the bare result when fifth behind thriving winner Tortured Soul after travelling better than most. He was going well when short of room in the straight before getting a gap in the final furlong and finished with running left, suggesting his turn shouldn't be far away.

    Back Devizes on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree

Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.

Kempton 10th Apr (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 April, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nivelles Magic
Mr Boson
Devizes
Fravanco
Mrs Twig
Beau Vintage
Big Jimbo
Churchill Rose
Be Fair
Alioski
Asense
Cloudy Rose
Red Royalist
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National 2024: Daryl Carter's runner-by-runner guide and 1,2,3,4,5 prediction for the big one

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls' Aintree Grand National Festival Preview: Pic D'Orhy is my best chance of the week

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Pep to follow up at Hereford

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Two handicappers will act on soft for Thirsk 47/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tony Calvin: Guaranteed Grand National runners likely to stand their ground

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ultimate Guide to Betting on the Grand National 2024: Tips, Odds and Predictions

More Horse Racing Tips