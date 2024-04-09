Kempton Racing Tips: Side with improving Goodwood Odyssey

A Kempton Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 18:00 - Back Goodwood Odyssey

No. 4 (4) Goodwood Odyssey SBK 11/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

While there are a couple of newcomers from the yards of Andrew Balding and Richard Hannon that need respecting in this novice, the standard set by David Menuisier's colt Goodwood Odyssey should make him hard to beat.

He looked a useful prospect when overcoming inexperience to make a winning debut in a similar event at Salisbury in October. Having missed the break, he raced in rear for a long way but began to make headway from two furlongs out and led in the last half-furlong for a neck win over Sea The Thunder. He looks sure to improve on that initial effort and make it two from two.

Back Goodwood Odyssey on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Kempton Next Best - 19:30 - Back Going The Distance

No. 1 (3) Going The Distance (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

The appropriately named Going The Distance is expected to do just that upped in trip to eleven furlongs on his handicap debut for Ralph Beckett.

The son of Lope de Vega won his last two starts in novices last season at Ffos Las and Nottingham and very much appreciated the step up to a mile when defying a penalty at the latter track where he was well on top once leading a furlong out to beat Surrey Fire by a length and a quarter.

Gelded over the winter, Going The Distance looks just the type to improve further in middle-distance handicaps this year.

Back Going The Distance on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Kempton Each Way - 20:30 - Back Devizes

No. 9 (6) Devizes (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Pat Phelan

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 57

Pat Phelan's course-and-distance winner Devizes certainly knows his way around Kempton, winning twice there last year. His recent runs at the track have suggested he's coming back to form and he should be capable of going close here off a mark 5 lb lower than for his second win last year.

On his latest start, Devizes shaped better than the bare result when fifth behind thriving winner Tortured Soul after travelling better than most. He was going well when short of room in the straight before getting a gap in the final furlong and finished with running left, suggesting his turn shouldn't be far away.