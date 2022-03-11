Cheltenham Free Bets

Kempton Racing Tips: Seven Pockets looks an exciting prospect

Kempton lights
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Kempton

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Saturday.

"...he still has the potential to develop into a smart performer..."

NAP: Seven Pockets still improving

Seven Pockets - 18:00 Kempton

Seven Pockets is now a five-year-old, but has had only three starts, and it isn't surprising when you see him in the flesh, a big scopey sort who has seemingly been slow to come to hand. He showed improved form to open his account over his return from seven months off at Wolverhampton five weeks ago when proving too strong for Figures who was making her debut. That rival has improved since to win at Newcastle, but Seven Pockets had plenty in hand that day, and they meet each other on the same terms here. The track at Kempton should also suit Seven Pockets better, too, and he still has the potential to develop into a smart performer.

NEXT BEST: Night On Earth ready to strike

Night On Earth - 17:30 Kempton

Night On Earth made a good start for this yard towards the end of last year, successful in back-to-back handicaps at Newcastle and Wolverhampton in November, and he is just 2 lb higher than that last winning mark now. He is being kept busy, running two solid races to hit the frame within 24 hours of each other at Lingfield last week. That was a much deeper race than he is in now and he should go very close if in the same form.

EACH-WAY: Class dropper Bayston Hill is of interest

Bayston Hill - 20:00 Kempton

Bayston Hill hasn't won for over a year, but he has now fallen 5 lb below that mark, and takes a further drop in class. He ran respectably returned to a mile and a half at Wolverhampton last month, staying on to finish third without really causing a threat to the winner. The return to a mile and a quarter is bound to suit (last nine wins have all come at this trip) and Harriet Tucker looked assured over jumps at Catterick recently.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Seven Pockets @ 2.26/5 in the 18:00 Kempton
Next Best - Back Night On Earth @ 4.03/1 in the 17:30 at Kempton
Each Way - Back Bayston Hill @ 7.06/1 in the 20:00 Kempton

