NAP

Rooful - 13:45 Kempton

Rooful has benefited from the headgear being removed in recent months, producing a career-best effort to resume winning ways over course and distance in October, and progressing further when following up the following month.

She was unlucky to bump into one well ahead of his mark on her latest start over a mile at this course and that form has been franked since. Rooful wasn't suited by more patient tactics on that occasion, getting going too late in the day and, though she again has a wide draw to overcome, this represents a drop in class and she should have too much for these rivals.

No. 1 (10) Rooful SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Master Grey - 15:45 Kempton

Master Grey ended a long losing run from a 4 lb lower mark over a similar trip at Lingfield in August and she he has maintained a positive record on all-weather since.

He ran respectably when hitting the frame at Chelmsford last month, but wasn't suited by a drop back to a mile and a quarter, making headway out wide but not having the speed of the principals in the closing stages. The return to two miles is very much in his favour and he remains on a mark he is capable of winning from.