NAP

Rooful - 19:30 Kempton

Rooful made it three wins from her last four starts with a dominant performance at this course 11 days ago, hitting the front inside the final two furlongs and quickly forging clear from there to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

This will be tougher following a whopping 12 lb hike in the weights, but Rooful seems to be improving all the time and will remain of plenty of interest, with the return to a mile today unlikely to be an issue.

No. 2 (2) Rooful SBK 6/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Berkshire Rocco - 20:00 Kempton

Berkshire Rocco showed he retains plenty of ability when gaining his first success since October 2020 in a conditions event at Southwell last month, keeping going well with cheekpieces reapplied to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

That performance confirmed his stamina for two miles in no uncertain terms and several of today's rivals were behind him, headed by the runner-up Rainbow Dreamer.

Earl of Tyrone is perhaps likely to emerge as the chief threat on his first start for William Haggas, but Berkshire Rocco has race fitness on his side and seems sure to take plenty of beating once again in his follow-up bid.

No. 3 (8) Berkshire Rocco (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Sandy Paradise - 18:30 Kempton

Sandy Paradise produced a career-best effort on just his second start for Richard Hughes (formerly trained by Richard Hannon) to resume winning ways at this course three weeks ago, showing a nice turn of foot to win by a length and a quarter with a bit in hand.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 5 lb rise in the weights and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up if the application of first-time cheekpieces can eke out a bit more improvement.