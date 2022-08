NAP: Prop Forward can follow up

Prop Forward - 19:50 Kempton

Prop Forward resumed his progress after three months off (gelded in the interim) with a dominant success at Southwell last time, hitting the front inside the final furlong and quickly forging clear from there to land the spoils by three and a quarter lengths.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for an 11 lb hike in the weights and this will be just his sixth start, so he is unlikely to have finished improving just yet.

The return to six furlongs won't be an issue and Prop Forward rates a confident selection to follow up before going on to bigger and better things.

No. 2 (2) Prop Forward SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 98

NEXT BEST: Coco Jamboo to open her account

Coco Jamboo - 18:50 Kempton

Coco Jamboo stepped up on her debut effort when third at Newbury last time, passing the post just a length behind the winner despite still looking a bit around the edges.

The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one place better on her next start and Coco Jamboo is very much the type to go on improving as she gains in experience.

In a novice where none of them have shown more than fair form, Marco Botti's filly is fancied to find the necessary progress to get off the mark at the third attempt.

No. 7 (4) Coco Jamboo (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Stick with Silver Dollar

Silver Dollar - 20:20 Kempton

Silver Dollar has been below form on his last three starts on turf, but he is worth a chance to get back on track on his return to the all-weather.

It was as recently as April that he registered his last victory over this course and distance, showing a good attitude late on to get the verdict by a nose.

Crucially, Silver Dollar is now 1 lb lower in the weights than he was then, so he definitely isn't a horse to give up on.