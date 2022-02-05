To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Kempton Racing Tips: Progressive Port can complete hat-trick

Horse racing at Kempton
There's all-weather action at Kempton on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Kempton on Sunday.

"A 9 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this progressive sort from completing the hat-trick."

Old Port

NAP

Old Port - 15:25 Kempton

Old Port was strong in the betting on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month and he showed improved form to come out on top, despite still not looking like the finished article. He was again well backed at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago and he justified that support in impressive fashion, looking like a horse a long way ahead of his handicap mark. A 9 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this progressive sort from completing the hat-trick.

NEXT BEST

Mellys Flyer - 14:15 Kempton

Mellys Flyer showed much improved form to score over this course and distance when last seen in October and a 7 lb rise in the weights for that two-and-a-half-length success looks lenient. The free-going Mellys Flyer appreciated the drop back to six furlongs and travelled fluently at the head of affairs before quickening two furlongs out. The style of that decisive victory suggests Mellys Flyer still has more to offer as a sprinter.

EACH-WAY

Year of The Dragon - 16:30 Kempton

Year of the Dragon shaped with promise in competitive three-year-old handicaps at Ascot and Goodwood last year and he is potentially well treated based on those pieces of form. He has also been gelded since last seen and has the physique of one who should improve with time, so there are reasons to believe he can raise his game again this season. His only win was achieved here, so there are no concerns about his effectiveness on the surface, and he holds solid claims.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Old Port @ 2.26/5 in the 15:25 at Kempton
NEXT BEST - Back Mellys Flyer @ 4.57/2 in the 14:15 at Kempton
EACH-WAY Back Year of The Dragon @ 12.011/1 in the 16:30 at Kempton

Kempton 6th Feb (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 February, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Blue Bower
Mellys Flyer
Dewey Road
Equitation
Tyger Bay
Helvetian
Seas Of Elzaam
Perfect Sign
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 6th Feb (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 February, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Old Port
Prince Of Harts
Anythingtoday
Clap Your Hands
Alternative Fact
Precisely
Affwonn
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 6th Feb (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 February, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dingle
Dance At Night
Sanaadh
Lammas
Uzincso
Year Of The Dragon
Homer Stokes
Mostawaa
Larado
Pinnata
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips