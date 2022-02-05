Kempton Racing Tips: Progressive Port can complete hat-trick

NAP

Old Port - 15:25 Kempton

Old Port was strong in the betting on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month and he showed improved form to come out on top, despite still not looking like the finished article. He was again well backed at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago and he justified that support in impressive fashion, looking like a horse a long way ahead of his handicap mark. A 9 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this progressive sort from completing the hat-trick.

No. 4 (3) Old Port (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 2.14 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST

Mellys Flyer - 14:15 Kempton

Mellys Flyer showed much improved form to score over this course and distance when last seen in October and a 7 lb rise in the weights for that two-and-a-half-length success looks lenient. The free-going Mellys Flyer appreciated the drop back to six furlongs and travelled fluently at the head of affairs before quickening two furlongs out. The style of that decisive victory suggests Mellys Flyer still has more to offer as a sprinter.

No. 2 (2) Mellys Flyer SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

EACH-WAY

Year of The Dragon - 16:30 Kempton

Year of the Dragon shaped with promise in competitive three-year-old handicaps at Ascot and Goodwood last year and he is potentially well treated based on those pieces of form. He has also been gelded since last seen and has the physique of one who should improve with time, so there are reasons to believe he can raise his game again this season. His only win was achieved here, so there are no concerns about his effectiveness on the surface, and he holds solid claims.