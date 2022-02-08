Kempton Racing Tips: Parlando can prove himself useful

NAP: Parlando can defy a penalty

Parlando - 18:00 Kempton

Parlando is a typically well-bred colt for Godolphin who was all the rage in the betting ahead of his debut at Leicester in October and, though he made his backers sweat, he duly showed a good attitude to get the job done.

That was in ground Timeform described as heavy, which may not have been ideal, but he and the runner-up - who won next time out - pulled clear of the remainder and the form looks solid enough. There are some well-bred newcomers on show here, but Parlando will likely have learnt plenty for that initial experience and he should be up to defying a penalty.

No. 1 (8) Parlando SBK 4/6 EXC 1.84 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Progressive Khatwah can complete a hat-trick

Khatwah - 19:00 Kempton

Khatwah has flourished since joining Mick Appleby, impressing with the manner in which she brushed aside an in-form rival at Wolverhampton last month, and again when still managing to win even after a very slow start put her on the back foot over course and distance last time.

She is worth marking up for that victory where she proved much superior to the reopposing Eyes, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop her once more with the same very capable claimer retaining the ride.

No. 1 (1) Khatwah (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

EACH WAY: Chance one of the handicap debutants

Ummsuquaim - 17:30 Kempton

This looks an open handicap and the booking of Hollie Doyle is interesting on Ummsuquaim who is entering handicaps for the first time now. She ran her best race to date when dropped back to this trip over course and distance last time, finishing in front of Greyart, but the pair have been awarded the same mark.

Admittedly, she had the run of the race that day, but there is every chance she could get to the lead again from stall 2, and she may be able to last out longer this time.