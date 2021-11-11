- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Kempton Racing Tips: New trip will suit Bandinelli
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Friday.
NAP: Should improve for two miles
Bandinelli has been much improved since undergoing a gelding operation and fitted with cheekpieces, winning two of his last three starts, and wasn't suited by the drop back to a mile and a half at this track last time.
He had previously produced a career-best effort to win over a mile and three quarters at Haydock and, for all he was allowed to set a modest pace here last time, he had no answer for the winner who wore him down inside the final furlong. The third bolted up last night and the significant step up in trip could well unlock further improvement now. Bandinelli appears to have been presented with a cracking opportunity here.
NEXT BEST: Written in the stars
Ringo Starlight - 16:30 Kempton
Ringo Starlight showed much improved form fitted with first-time blinkers on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, opening his account in dominant fashion and finding plenty in the closing stages.
Unsurprisingly, he was turned out under a penalty, but only two days later, and he wasn't in anywhere near the same form returned to turf at Redcar. Ringo Starlight possibly found the run coming too soon, while the switch in surface is another plausible excuse, so he is well worth chancing to confirm the improvement shown at Chelmsford now back on polytrack.
EACH WAY: Eyecatcher worth chancing
Gherkin can boast a positive record over this course and distance (form figures read: 221) and he took advantage of a drop in the weights when resuming winning ways last month.
That wasn't much of a race, but he looked more tractable in first-time blinkers, and he was unlucky not to follow up at Bath last month. Gherkin was settled in mid-division but started to make his move around two furlongs from home and was snatched up when starting to make headway approaching the final furlong. He stayed on well all the way to the line, though, suggesting he is still in top form, and he looks very interesting back at this venue.
Recommended bets
Kempton 12th Nov (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 12 November, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ringo Starlight
|Exceling
|Above It All
|Global Mirage
|Berry Quick
|Surrey Territories
|Hayat
|Cheese The One
|Noble Albert
|Vlad The Impaler
|Tilsworth Ony Ta
|Bellas Pearl
Kempton 12th Nov (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 12 November, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Uber Cool
|Bandinelli
|Prince Of Harts
|Hyanna
|Sleeping Lion
|Nate The Great
Kempton 12th Nov (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 12 November, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Howzak
|Iesha
|Excelinthejungle
|Gherkin
|Clownsman
|Okaidi
|Won Love
|Basharat
|Suzis Connoisseur
|Symbol Of Hope
|Lucia Changretta