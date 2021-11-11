Kempton Racing Tips: New trip will suit Bandinelli

NAP: Should improve for two miles

Bandinelli - 19:00 Kempton

Bandinelli has been much improved since undergoing a gelding operation and fitted with cheekpieces, winning two of his last three starts, and wasn't suited by the drop back to a mile and a half at this track last time.

He had previously produced a career-best effort to win over a mile and three quarters at Haydock and, for all he was allowed to set a modest pace here last time, he had no answer for the winner who wore him down inside the final furlong. The third bolted up last night and the significant step up in trip could well unlock further improvement now. Bandinelli appears to have been presented with a cracking opportunity here.

No. 6 (1) Bandinelli EXC 2.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST: Written in the stars

Ringo Starlight - 16:30 Kempton

Ringo Starlight showed much improved form fitted with first-time blinkers on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, opening his account in dominant fashion and finding plenty in the closing stages.

Unsurprisingly, he was turned out under a penalty, but only two days later, and he wasn't in anywhere near the same form returned to turf at Redcar. Ringo Starlight possibly found the run coming too soon, while the switch in surface is another plausible excuse, so he is well worth chancing to confirm the improvement shown at Chelmsford now back on polytrack.

No. 6 (8) Ringo Starlight EXC 1.1 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 58

EACH WAY: Eyecatcher worth chancing

Gherkin - 20:00 Kempton

Gherkin can boast a positive record over this course and distance (form figures read: 221) and he took advantage of a drop in the weights when resuming winning ways last month.

That wasn't much of a race, but he looked more tractable in first-time blinkers, and he was unlucky not to follow up at Bath last month. Gherkin was settled in mid-division but started to make his move around two furlongs from home and was snatched up when starting to make headway approaching the final furlong. He stayed on well all the way to the line, though, suggesting he is still in top form, and he looks very interesting back at this venue.