NAP

Murau - 20:50 Kempton

Murau was only third on his handicap debut at Newcastle having been sent off an odds-on favourite, but the way he moved through much of that race suggested he had been handed a lenient opening mark and he proved that point on his next start. Murau, who was stepping up in trip by half a mile and competing over this course and distance, was held up in a race that was run at just a steady gallop, but he was still able to overhaul his rivals despite gifting the placed horses a healthy headstart. That was a visually impressive performance and was backed up by a fast closing sectional, so a 4 lb rise in the weights should not stop this unexposed four-year-old from following up.

No. 5 (3) Murau SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Diffident Spirit - 17:15 Kempton

Diffident Spirit has been largely disappointing since registering the second of his two wins last season, but he has fallen a long way in the weights and took a big step back in the right direction last time. Diffident Spirit offered some hope of a revival over this course and distance on his penultimate start and he then built on that to finish runner-up at Lingfield a couple of weeks ago, finding only a thriving rival too strong. Diffident Spirit is able to run off the same mark here, which means he is 9 lb below his last winning mark and well handicapped.