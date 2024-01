A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 20:00 - Back Composite

No. 1 (7) Composite SBK 9/4 EXC 4.5 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

Composite showed improved form to get off the mark at Wolverhampton last month, hitting the front inside the final furlong and keeping going well from there to win by two lengths in dominant fashion.

By Cracksman and a half-brother to the Musidora Stakes winner Shutter Speed, Juddmonte cast-off Composite has the makings of a useful performer for the George Boughey team and he's fancied to take another step forward to defy a penalty in his follow-up bid.

Kempton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Laura's Breeze

No. 2 (7) Laura's Breeze (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

Laura's Breeze belatedly opened her account at Wolverhampton in November and she ran her best race since when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last week, finishing strongly from rear to be beaten just a neck at the line.

Raced mostly at around seven furlongs, Laura's Breeze is well worth another try over a mile given how she shaped last time and another big run seems assured from an unchanged mark and with Rossa Ryan back in the saddle.

Kempton Each-Way - 20:30 - Back Heartrate

No. 3 (6) Heartrate (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 71

Heartrate quickly got back on track when finishing third at Southwell last time, proving well suited by the drop back to six furlongs as he stuck to his task to pass the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

It's still early days with Mark Loughnane (formerly trained in Ireland by Kieran Cotter) and he's certainly shown enough to suggest there are more races to be won with him from this sort of mark, only 3 lb higher than when making a winning debut for the yard at Ffos Las in September.