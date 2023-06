NAP

Kempton - 19:50 - Back Marksman Queen

No. 6 (2) Marksman Queen SBK 7/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

Marksman Queen made plenty of appeal on pedigree, but wasn't fancied in the betting when making a winning debut over course and distance in November.

She overcame inexperience to do so, just doing enough to edge out the persistent threat of a more experienced rival in second who franked the form by winning next time.

Marksman Queen followed up in similar fashion under a penalty on her return from six months off at Southwell last month, plenty fresh enough in the early stages but always doing enough. It is interesting that she goes in a first-time hood now and an opening mark of 84 may not be enough to prevent her completing a hat-trick for a top yard in form.

NEXT BEST

Kempton - 21:00 - Back Spit Spot

No. 6 (10) Spit Spot SBK 6/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

Spit Spot was well backed on her first start since leaving Chis Wall at Chelmsford in April but she was unable to live up to expectations.

However, she was back to her best when justifying favouritism back at the same venue last time, always in a good position and displaying a nice turn of foot to quicken into the lead, always holding on from the runner-up in the closing stages.

That change of gear will be a potent force now stepping up to two miles, especially round here, and she may have even more to offer for this yard.

EACH WAY

Kempton - 19:20 - Back New Endeavour

No. 5 (2) New Endeavour (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

New Endeavour landed the odds to open his account on handicap debut over this course and distance last season and he shaped well on his return to action in a competitive handicap at York last month.

A combination of a big move into contention and the lack of a recent outing seeming to tell in the dying stages, having nothing left to offer, but he seems sure to be all the better for that, and he remains a horse to be interested in from this sort of mark for a yard going well.