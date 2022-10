NAP

Manettino - 20:30 Kempton

Manettino is on a losing run of 13 that stretches back to June of last year but he was only narrowly denied at Chelmsford last time and can register an overdue success. Manettino has slipped a long way in the weights this season and nearly capitalised at Chelmsford where, under a change of tactics, he was just edged out late on after making the running. That effort came over seven furlongs but Manettino has form over shorter so will have no problem dropping back in trip here, and he can build on the promise of his latest outing after creeping up only 2 lb.

No. 3 (11) Manettino (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 55

NEXT BEST

Culture - 17:15 Kempton

Culture failed to make much of an impact over hurdles but he fared a lot better on his return to the Flat over this course and distance last month, knuckling down well to end a long losing run that stretched back to December 2020 when he also scored at this venue. Culture's latest success was his fourth at Kempton, highlighting his effectiveness around here, and he remains well treated on the pick of his form after going up 4 lb.

No. 9 (2) Culture (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

EACH-WAY

The Turpinator - 19:00 Kempton

The Turpinator's form figures since winning at Goodwood in June are not encouraging, but he was contesting better races than he does here and he might be able to take advantage of the drop in class at a venue where he goes well. The Turpinator won over a mile here as a juvenile in 2019 on his final start for David Elsworth and he also struck over this course and distance on his first start for Tom Ward in March of this year (he ran three times for Marcus Tregoning in the interim). The Turpinator is only 2 lb higher than when successful at Goodwood in June and Richard Kingscote is back aboard for the first time since then, so it would be little surprise to see him put his recent efforts behind him and go close here.