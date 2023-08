A Pontefract NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 20:00 - Back Let Life Happen

No. 7 (8) Let Life Happen SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Let Life Happen is from a good middle-distance family and she shaped with plenty of promise on debut when runner-up over 11 furlongs at this course in June, beaten only by a filly who had experience and has since gone on to prove herself useful.

She again finished runner-up when failing to land the odds at Carlisle last time, rather easy to back and failing to progress from her debut promise as anticipated, beaten by the reopposing Fifth Harmonic.

There was only a length between the pair on that occasion, so Let Life Happen is weighted to reverse the form, and remains a filly with plenty of potential, while the return to all-weather may see her in a better light, too.

Kempton Next Best - 20:30 - Back Okami

No. 2 (8) Okami (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

Okami was steadily progressive in his first three starts, but he took a big step forward when opening his account on handicap debut over six furlong at Chelmsford a fortnight ago.

He was well backed and broke away from the stalls better than previously, but was ridden more patiently than usual, coming with a late surge to deny a fellow handicap debutant in the closing stages.

Okami shaped like he'll relish this step up to seven furlongs now and, following a 2 lb rise in the weights, he is a horse to keep on the right side.