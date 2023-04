NAP

Kingdom Come - 19:45 Kempton

Kingdom Come showed promise in some strong races as a juvenile in 2021 and he opened his account in some style following a 17-month absence over this course and distance in January.

He followed up in devastating fashion back at this venue 16 days later, admittedly able to dictate his own modest gallop but sprinting clear when asked to quicken in the style of one that can progress rapidly through the handicap ranks. Kingdom Come missed the option to run at Doncaster last Saturday under a 5 lb penalty but he remains a horse to be positive about kept to all-weather despite now being 15 lb higher in the weights.

No. 1 (2) Kingdom Come (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

NEXT BEST

He's A Monster - 19:15 Kempton

He's A Monster looked a useful colt in the making when making all of the running to make a winning debut at Chelmsford in September but he flopped in a valuable sales race at the Curragh just nine days later.

However, he bounced back with a bang returned to the all-weather when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton last month, again making all of the running and quickening clear of his rivals in good style. It is worth noting he cost plenty as a yearling and is well-related, so he could have even more to offer, and is taken to defy a 7 lb rise in the weights.