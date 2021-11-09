To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Keep the faith with Candleford

Kempton
There's some interesting action on the all-weather at Kempton

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday

"...can prove himself well handicapped against some more exposed types..."

NAP: Improving sort can win again

Candleford - 19:00 Kempton

Candleford is a well-bred sort who opened his account in good style at Windsor in August before finding only his thriving stablemate too good on handicap debut at Ascot on his next start.

He would be disqualified for that run as the weight cloth was mistakenly left off, but he has shown enough on his last two starts to suggest he is on a fair mark. He shaped well to be third in a strong handicap at Newmarket last month, and was very well backed when filling the same position over course and distance last time. That race was run at a modest gallop, though, and Candleford wasn't seen to best effect trying to come from the rear. There isn't much pace in the race on paper here, either, but Tom Marquand should be privy to that, and Candleford can prove himself well handicapped against some more exposed types.

NEXT BEST: Freddo ready to strike

Espresso Freddo - 18:00 Kempton

Espresso Freddo goes particularly well at this track and figures on an attractive mark back on the all-weather having returned to form at Newmarket last time.

He looked rusty on his first two starts back from a break at Chester and Nottingham, but he ran one of his better races on turf last time, travelling as well as any in the rear and kept on all the way to the line to be denied only by one who had fallen in the weights and returned to form. That looks solid form for the grade and Espresso Freddo is now 5 lb below his last winning mark which came over this course and distance.

EACH WAY: More to come from Virgo

Virgo - 19:30 Kempton

This looks competitive, but Virgo has shaped with promise in three starts so, and could be open to a fair amount of improvement now handicapping.

He has a useful pedigree and is related to several winners, and showed plenty to work on at Salisbury on debut before running to a similar level at Epsom last time. Virgo was once again spared a hard race on his qualifying run at Wolverhampton last month under just a hands-and-heels ride and he appears to have been brought along with handicaps in mind. Virgo will appreciate further in time, but represents a yard going well and will be capable of defying a mark of 67 at some point.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Candleford @ 3.02/1 in the 19:00 Kempton
Next Best - Back Expresso Freddo @ 7.06/1 in the 18:00 Kempton
Each Way - Back Virgo @ 8.07/1 in the 19:30 Kempton

