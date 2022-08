NAP: Kaatibb has a big chance again

Kaatibb - 19:20 Kempton

Kaatibb had plenty of solid form to his name and deservedly opened his account taking on his elders at Lingfield last month.

He was strong in the market on that occasion and there was no crabbing his attitude like previously, headed inside the final furlong but rallying well to regain the lead close home.

It is worth noting that he has run well on both of his starts on the all-weather to date and he appears to have been found another winnable race now 3 lb higher in the weights.

No. 7 (2) Kaatibb SBK 11/8 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST: Take a chance on Return Voyage

Return Voyage - 20:20 Kempton

This looks open but it may be worth taking a chance on Return Voyage who is easily the least exposed of these now making her handicap debut.

She is bred to be useful and shaped with some promise on her debut at Lingfield in November, but failed to build on that on her next two starts for all she wasn't seen to best effect when last seen in January.

For whatever reason she has been off the track since, but she represents a yard that can get them fit, and she has the potential to progress further now handicapping. Return Voyage has fared well with the draw and it would be no surprise to see her prove better than an opening mark of 60.

No. 9 (3) Return Voyage (Usa) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Liam Keniry

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 60

EACH WAY: Trois Vallees should have more to offer

Trois Vallees - 19:50 Kempton

Trois Vallees improved with each start last year and opened her account switched to the all-weather at Newcastle on her final start.

She failed to improve as expected on her return and handicap debut over the same course and distance in March and left the impression she would come on for the run after another four months off two weeks ago.

Trois Vallees remains with potential after just five starts and she is bred to appreciate this step up to seven furlongs, so she is well worth another chance.