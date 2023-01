NAP

John The Baptist - 17:30 Kempton

John The Baptist has a wide draw in stall 11 to overcome but he left the impression he was on his way back to form over seven furlongs at this course last month and he should relish the return to a mile now.

He was pushed along some way out on that occasion, but he stuck to his task well and was closing all the way to the line. John The Baptist has fallen 31 lb in the weights since joining this yard and may be hard to contain if building on his latest effort.

No. 6 (11) John The Baptist (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST

Wizarding - 20:00 Kempton

Wizarding proved too strong for Satin Snake when opening his account over course and distance at the end of November but he was unable to confirm the form with that rival when coming off second best on revised terms last time.

Wizarding lost little in defeat, though, both horses towards the fore throughout but this time he was unable to hold off the challenge of Satin Snake. Wizarding is now 2 lb better off at the weights and may have more to offer given his unexposed profile, so is fancied to make it two-one with that rival.

No. 11 (7) Wizarding SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Joshua Bryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

EACH WAY

Blow Your Horn - 19:30 Kempton

Blow Your Horn was rated much higher at his peak and, though most of his form has come over further, he shaped well on his first start for Ian Williams over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last month.

That is the shortest trip he has run over for nearly two years and he did well to finish as close as he did after missing the break. The race wasn't strongly run, either, while he also met some trouble inside the final furlong, so Blow Your Horn can be marked up a bit. This slightly longer trip will suit and he will be a danger to all if building on that effort.