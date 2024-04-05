Kempton Racing Tips: Intinso can strike again

A Kempton Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 14:40 - Back Intinso

No. 3 (1) Intinso SBK 10/3 EXC 5.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 98

Intinso ran some solid races without winning on both turf and all-weather last season (made a winning debut at Newcastle on his sole start in 2022) but he looked a much improved model following a gelding operation when bolting up after a break at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

That may not have been the deepest race, but he went with plenty of zest and displayed a smart turn of foot to quickly settle matters.

A subsequent 8lb rise is justified and there should be a fair bit more to come from him this year. This looks the perfect next step for him and he can win again before going on to even bigger and better things.

Kempton Next Best - 14:05 - Back Many Tears

No. 1 (5) Many Tears (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Many Tears has to carry a 3 lb penalty in this listed event, but she was much improved switched to the all-weather on her final three starts for Ger Lyons last year, and may have even more to offer.

She won a similar event at Dundalk when last seen in November, notably travelling well throughout and moving into the lead quickly on what was her first try at a mile.

Many Tears changed hands for 300,000 guineas the following month and has joined a yard that do well with new recruits, while the horses who have run recently have all acquitted themselves well. She is totally unexposed at this trip and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Kempton Each Way - 15:15 - Back Duty of Care

Duty of Care goes particularly well on the all-weather, and more specifically over this course and distance, with his form figures reading 11202.

He was seemingly brought along with All-Weather Finals Day in mind this year and he didn't at all shape badly at Newcastle last week, just given too much to do and never in a position to land a meaningful blow. The return to this venue and handicap company will suit and he can give another good account.