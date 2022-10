NAP: Thriving Romanor the one to beat

Romanor - 15:25 Kempton

This is a better race than the ones that Romanor has been winning, but he is an upwardly-mobile chaser who leaves the impression he has even more to offer. He looked a different horse on his first start since undergoing a breathing operation when bolting up by 15 lengths at Newton Abbot in August and confirmed that improvement when following up in similar fashion over the same course and distance 20 days ago. These rivals will test him further, but another 7 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop him.

No. 6 Romanor SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 121

NEXT BEST: A good opportunity for Go On Chez

Go On Chez - 17:10 Kempton

Go On Chez didn't show much over hurdles but has proved a totally different proposition since sent chasing, winning his first five starts in this discipline and has had excuses for his defeats on his last two starts. He appeared to be stretched by the longer trip at Uttoxeter two starts back and would have surely given the winner a run for his money but for making an uncharacteristic mistake at the final fence at Bangor last time. Go On Chez still figures on a good mark and is expected to resume winning ways with a clear round.