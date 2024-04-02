Kempton Racing Tips: Hickory to smoke rivals

A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 19:00 - Back Hickory

No. 3 (5) Hickory (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 89

He may not have won last term, but Hickory - who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - had some solid form in competitive handicaps last season, including when second in the International Stakes at Ascot when half a length behind Baradar.

He's two from three at the track and is worth a chance to make a winning return at the possible expense of Zero Carbon, who represents a stable that can do no wrong at present.

Kempton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Juneberry

No. 2 (2) Juneberry (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 1.29 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Lady Bancroft is respected, but, having won the race last year, Godolphin look to hold a strong hand once again, with preference for Juneberry.

She showed promise on her first start at Lingfield and can progress from that experience as she goes up in trip (dam was a 1¼m-12.5f Lancashire Oaks winner).

She is taken to get the better of the pair of Charlie Appleby-trained newcomers, with Winter Snowfall next on the list ahead of Sahara Snow.