NAP: Thriving Mad Monk can win again

The Mad Monk - 18:30 Kempton

The Mad Monk was strong in the market and confirmed the promise of his reappearance when opening his account at Lingfield last month while still looking rough around the edges. He had no trouble following up from a 3 lb higher mark at Southwell last week, but still appeared to be learning on the job, the penny clicking inside the final furlong where he quickened away in grand style. The Mad Monk is very well treated turned out under a 6 lb penalty and should have no problem recording a hat-trick.

No. 11 (7) The Mad Monk (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 55

NEXT BEST: Carlos Felix should be too good

Carlos Felix - 20:30 Kempton

Carlos Felix once looked a smart prospect when bolting up in a handicap at Ascot and, while he hasn't progressed as expected since, he has left the impression he is coming to the boil nicely of late. He would have likely pushed the winner very close at Wolverhampton last time if he had a fair crack at her, still going well when short of room two furlongs out and conceding first run as a result. He steps up to two miles for the first time on the Flat now, but this trip should be within his compass, and he should hold a class edge on these.

No. 2 (4) Carlos Felix (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 66

EACH WAY: Follow Your Heart handicapped to strike

Follow Your Heart - 19:00 Kempton

Follow Your Heart was unlucky not to finish closer over this course and distance on his debut for this yard in March and once again left the impression he is in top form when placed at Leicester last time. He travelled well and still held every chance approaching the final furlong, but his effort flattened out in the closing stages, not appearing to see the trip out as well as expected. The return to this more speed-favouring track will help and he is clearly up to winning races from this mark.