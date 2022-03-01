Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Kempton Racing Tips: Harrow can stamp his class

Kempton finish
There is a cracking all-weather card at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"...he is strongly fancied to get his year up and running here..."

Harrow

NAP: Harrow can prove too classy

Harrow - 19:00 Kempton

This is usually won by a good sort and Harrow, who was very progressive as a two-year-old last season, sets a lofty standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

It took him a few tries to open his account, but once getting his head in front at Ffos Las he went from strength to strength, finding a chunk of improvement to follow up in a nursery at York next time before completing a hat-trick in a valuable sales race at Doncaster.

He ran creditably in a Group 3 at Newmarket on his final start and the manner in which he saw the race out that day suggests he'll have no problem staying a mile. Harrow is a nice type physically, very much the type to make a better three-year-old, and he is strongly fancied to get his year up and running here.

NEXT BEST: Tintoretto can resume winning ways

Tintoretto - 19:30 Kempton

Tintoretto is a dual winner over this course and distance and shaped very well on his return from three months off when only narrowly denied at Wolverhampton 18 days ago.

He pulled clear of the remainder with an unexposed sort on that occasion, settled in midfield before throwing down a stern challenge in the straight to be beaten just a neck. The handicapper has put him up 1 lb for that effort, but he is still fairly treated on the pick of his form, while the return to this venue and refitting of cheekpieces could be seen as a sign of intent.

EACH WAY: Hooves Like Jagger can continue in top form

Hooves Like Jagger - 20:30 Kempton

Hooves Like Jagger arrives at the top of his game, bouncing back to form to record a first win on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in January and producing a career-best effort to follow up over the same course and distance last time.

He had the hood refitted on that occasion (retained) and travelled fluently throughout before picking up the runner-up in the straight. The pair pulled clear of the remainder, too, so the form looks solid enough for the grade, and he is taken to continue his run of good form despite another rise in the weights.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Harrow @ 2.89/5 in the 19:00 Kempton
Next Best - Back Tintoretto @ 3.259/4 in the 19:30 Kempton
Each Way - Back Hooves Like Jagger @ 6.511/2 in the 20:30 Kempton

