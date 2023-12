A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 19:00 - Back Elladonna

No. 3 (9) Elladonna (Ger) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

Elladonna has shown plenty of ability in three starts so far, and she caught the eye on her qualifying run over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton in October.

She may have even won under a more efficient ride, making a big move into contention, making up plenty of ground into an already quickening pace and paying for it in the closing stages.

Elladonna clearly possesses plenty of speed and she is well worth a crack at a mile. She represents a yard that do well with horses entering handicaps and an opening mark of 70 probably underestimates her.

Kempton Next Best - 19:30 - Back Positive Impact

No. 3 (1) Positive Impact (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Positive Impact was a good winner of a course and distance handicap in September last year and he again was impressive back on polytrack when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford last month.

He produced a career-best effort on that occasion, travelling fluently and quickening up in good style to go clear in the closing stages.

Positive Impact seems a natural on the all-weather and he is well worth a crack at this prize. He seems sure to lauch another bold bid.