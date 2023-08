A Kempton NAP and Next Best selection

Kempton NAP - 16:30 - Back Daphne May

No. 1 (11) Daphne May SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 68

Daphne May has been kept busy this year but she is thriving on her racing and registered a fourth victory of 2023 when successful at Epsom earlier this month, looking better than ever with a cosy success.

Daphne May won by only three-quarters of a length but she scored with more in hand than that margin would suggest, always looking in control after edging ahead over a furlong out.

She has been bumped up another 3 lb in the weights but she remains on a competitive mark and the return to the all-weather will be no problem as she is a multiple winner on Polytrack and was denied by just a short-head here in March on her last visit to this venue.

Kempton Next Best - 14:45 - Back Daarree

No. 7 (11) Daarree (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 67

Daarree made little impact in novice and maiden company but he proved a lot more competitive when fitted with a visor on his handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, beaten little more than a length in third despite being short of room over a furlong out.

Daarree caught the eye with his strength at the finish, never nearer than at the line, and he remains with potential after only four starts.

The winner at Chelmsford has since followed up and the fourth ran well to finish runner-up on his next outing, so the early signs about the form are encouraging and Daarree looks ahead of his mark.