NAP

Court of Session - 20:00 Kempton

Court of Session won three times on the all-weather in 2022 and again ran well when filling the runner-up spot on his final start of the calendar year at Wolverhampton in November.

He was simply unlucky to bump into another three-year-old on a sharp upward curve, ultimately losing out by half a length as the first two pulled clear of the remainder.

Already useful, Court of Session remains one to keep on the right side heading into his four-year-old campaign, surely capable of winning more races on the all-weather from a BHA mark of 89.

No. 7 (5) Court Of Session SBK 10/3 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Fox Vision - 17:30 Kempton

Fox Vision shaped with plenty of encouragement when third on his debut at this course last month, losing second only close home having put it up to the winner for much of the straight.

Runner-up Star Mood is in opposition again today and that form is likely to hold the key to this novice event, with just a nose separating the pair last time.

Fox Vision was arguably a shade better than the bare result on that occasion, so he is fancied to reverse the placings to get off the mark, with further progress on the cards now stepping up to a mile and a half.

No. 4 (5) Fox Vision SBK 10/11 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Fivethousandtoone - 19:30 Kempton

Fivethousandtoone was below form when last seen finishing in mid-division in the Ayr Gold Cup in September, but he's had a good break since and a BHA mark of 91 still looks workable judged on his cosy victory at Goodwood the time before.

A well-run six furlongs here will be right up his street and this is also a weaker race than those he usually contests, so it could be worth giving him another chance on just his fourth start on the all-weather.