NAP

Celtic Champion - 16:35 Kempton

Celtic Champion produced a much-improved performance to gain a first handicap success at Lingfield last month, only winning by three quarters of a length but looking value for plenty extra having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 3 lb rise in the weights and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer after just six starts.

A likeable sort, Celtic Champion also teams up with former champion jockey Oisin Murphy for the first time today and it will be disappointing if he can't get the job done in his follow-up bid.

No. 2 (1) Celtic Champion SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST

Duty of Care - 17:05 Kempton

Duty of Care proved at least as good as ever when regaining the winning thread over this course and distance in November, seemingly relishing the step up to two miles.

Held up in the early stages, he came wide in the straight and stayed on well on get on top inside the final furlong, ultimately winning by three and a quarter lengths in decisive fashion.

Still totally unexposed as a stayer, Duty of Care is only 4 lb higher in the weights today and seems sure to go close again if fully wound up after three months off.

No. 1 (1) Duty Of Care SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 87

EACH-WAY

Calin's Lad - 17:35 Kempton

Calin's Lad was beaten only two lengths when finishing third at Newcastle a couple of weeks ago and that was a particularly good run given how freely he raced early doors.

He is clearly on a workable mark when everything falls right and it could be worth giving him another chance to end a losing run stretching back to December 2020, with the booking of Rossa Ryan also giving cause for plenty of optimism.