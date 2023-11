A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 18:00 - Back Blown Away

No. 1 (1) Blown Away SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

Blown Away showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last month, going through the race like a well-treated horse and looking unlucky not to win.

He reared at the start and was very slowly away which immediately put him on the back foot. He was still last of all on the home turn and it was to his credit that he was beaten just half a length at the line having made steady headway in the straight, with the brief moment he was stopped in his run around two furlongs out possibly making the difference.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, who have their team in good nick (73% of horses running to form), Blown Away is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and should take plenty of beating if the application of blinkers for the first time can eke out more improvement.

Back Blown Away @ 2.255/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Kempton Next Best - 16:30 - Back Sant Alessio

No. 6 (2) Sant Alessio (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.86 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Sant Alessio made a promising start to his career when finding one too good over this course and distance three weeks ago, even if he couldn't sustain what looked a winning run as the leader found more, ultimately losing out by a neck.

It was an expensive defeat for in-running punters as Sant Alessio traded at the basement price of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange, but it was a good run all the same and that form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up.

A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition, but Sant Alessio should improve with that initial experience under his belt and he rates a very solid bet to gain compensation.

Back Sant Alessio @ 2.01/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Kempton Each-Way - 20:30 - Back Bluebells Boy

No. 5 (10) Bluebells Boy SBK 11/2 EXC 1.71 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 54

Bluebells Boy was back up in trip and shaped as if still in good form despite finishing down the field at Chelmsford last time, simply not getting the rub of the green when required in the straight.

Runner-up at the same course the time before, beaten just a length and a half, Bluebells Boy should prove well capable of defying this sort of mark when everything falls right and a positive ride returned to six furlongs could be just what he needs to end a losing run stretching back to December last year.