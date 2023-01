NAP

Blazeon Five - 20:00 Kempton

Blazeon Five has proved a revelation since being upped in distance and her easiest success of the lot came when completing her hat-trick at Southwell last month.

Waited with in the early stages, she made smooth progress from three furlongs out and quickly forged after being produced to lead entering the final furlong, ultimately winning by three and three-quarter lengths with plenty in hand.

This will be her toughest test yet following another 7 lb rise in the weights, but Blazeon Fire seems to be improving all the time and it will be no surprise if she proves equal task as she seeks her fourth win a row.

No. 4 (7) Blazeon Five SBK 1/1 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Simply Sin - 17:30 Kempton

Simply Sin won twice by wide margins in Jersey during the summer, form that was very hard to quantify back on the mainland, but he showed that he's an improved performer with another ready success over this course and distance a few weeks ago.

Reappearing after four months off, he was never stronger than at the finish as he left his nine rivals trailing in his wake inside the final furlong, keeping going well to land the spoils by four lengths.

Still totally unexposed at middle-distances - and lightly raced in general for one who has just turned eight - Simply Sin is fancied to defy an 8 lb higher mark to go in again, with the booking of Jamie Spencer also catching the eye given his style of racing (usually races towards rear).

No. 4 (10) Simply Sin (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 57

EACH-WAY

Rattling - 19:30 Kempton

Rattling produced a career best to get her head back in front over this course and distance last month, ultimately winning by a length and three-quarters to bring up her fourth success of the calendar year.

This demands more from a 5 lb higher mark, but Rattling rarely runs a bad race and has struck up a good partnership with 7 lb claimer Alec Voikhansky in recent starts, so she rates a solid each-way play against the Charlie Appleby-trained pair who dominate the betting.