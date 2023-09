A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 13:35 - Back Bay Bridge

No. 2 (2) Bay Bridge SBK 10/11 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Bay Bridge is a high-class performer at his best as he proved when winning the Champion Stakes at Ascot last season.

He hasn't quite been at that level in three starts this year, his best effort coming on his return when third in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp.

Bay Bridge was far from disgraced when half a length second to Luxembourg in the Tattersalls Gold Cup next time, but his early keenness proved his downfall at Royal Ascot last time. This represents a much easier task for him - he is 8 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and it will be disappointing if he isn't able to get his head in front.

Kempton Next Best - 15:25 - Back Eben Shaddad

No. 3 (8) Eben Shaddad (Usa) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

This looks a competitive renewal of the Sirenia Stakes but the once-raced Eben Shaddad makes a fair bit of appeal.

His sales price rose to €190,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he produced a visually impressive performance when making a winning debut at Newmarket a fortnight ago, travelling fluently and still having plenty in hand at the line even though he hung to his left when in front.

The bare form isn't anything special but the timefigure stands up well and he is open to any amount of improvement now, while it is also interesting connections pitch him into pattern company so soon.