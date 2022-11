NAP

Bascule - 20:30 Kempton

Bascule finished in mid-division in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket last time, but he shaped better than the distance beaten would suggest as he was badly hampered inside the final two furlongs. He had also shaped with promise when a staying-on fifth in the Cesarewitch trial over the same course and distance three weeks beforehand and is worth treating as if in decent form. This represents a drop in grade for Bascule, who is able to run off a mark 3 lb lower than in the Cesarewitch, while the return to an artificial surface should also suit. Bascule racked up a four-timer on the Polytrack towards the back-end of last year and this is the first time he has tackled the all-weather since.

No. 1 (5) Bascule (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Tenjin - 19:00 Kempton

Tenjin was gelded prior to making his handicap debut over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago and he showed much improved form to get off the mark. Tenjin only scored by half a length but he can have his effort upgraded as he was the only one to make an impact from the rear in a messy race that wasn't run at a strong gallop. Tenjin clocked a good closing sectional to prevail last time and a 6 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this unexposed sort from following up.

No. 3 (6) Tenjin SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY

Strike Red - 20:00 Kempton

Strike Red won handicaps at Wolverhampton and York and even though he was unable to complete the hat-trick he shaped nicely when fifth behind Aramis Grey over this course and distance last week. Strike Red was dropped in from his wide draw, but that counted against him in a race run at an ordinary tempo. He was unable to land a telling blow from the rear, but he was noted making some good late headway under a hands-and-heels ride, clocking a decent sectional time in the process. He has a better draw this time and can make a bigger impact.