NAP

Barenboim - 20:30 Kempton

Barenboim proved himself well ahead of his mark back on the Flat on his debut for David O'Meara at Newcastle in October and he was incredibly unlucky not to follow up under a penalty eight days later. He made no mistake at Chelmsford two days later and shaped much better than the bare result up in trip when midfield at Wolverhampton last month. He was patiently ridden in a steadily-run handicap and also met some trouble in running, but this track with its longer straight should suit and he appeals of still being ahead of his mark.

No. 2 (4) Barenboim SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Perdika - 17:30 Kempton

Perdika left the form of her debut well behind when opening her account over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in October and she improved further when following up under a penalty at Southwell next time. Perdika progressed further when completing a hat-trick under a double penalty at Chelmsford last month, looking more straightforward (had flashed her tail previously) and leaving the impression there is even more to come. She is potentially well treated now making her handicap debut and her profile is very much a progressive one, so there is plenty to like about her chances.