- Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 87
Kempton Racing Tips: Alrehb on a fair mark
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
"...an opening mark of 87 may well underestimate him now handicapping..."
NAP: More to come from Alrehb
Alrehb is a very well-bred sort - he's a half-brother to top-class Muhaarar - but clearly hasn't been the easiest to train as he has had only three starts to date and is now a five-year-old. However, he possesses plenty of ability, finishing runner-up to a smart filly before going one place better in a race that is working out at Lingfield. Alrehb lost little in defeat when trying to concede weight to another potentially smart type at Newcastle last time who bolted up on Tuesday, and an opening mark of 87 may well underestimate him now handicapping. This will be just his second start for this up-and-coming yard and he should be very competitive.
NEXT BEST: Fiesta can concede weight all round
Fiesta de Vega - 18:30 Kempton
Fiesta de Vega is another lightly-raced five-year-old who has seemingly had his fair share of problems, but he is potentially useful and should be up to winning this on his return from 15 months off if ready to roll. He made a winning debut in a race which worked out well at Haydock in June 2020 and was beaten only by a useful sort on his only other start over this course and distance the same summer. He represents a yard that know how to get one ready after a lay-off and his claims will be all the stronger if he is well supported in the betting.
EACH WAY: Chance Between The Sheets
Between The Sheets - 16:30 Kempton
This looks quite competitive for the grade but Between The Sheets is capable of winning at this level when everything drops right. She has held her form well since being fitted with a visor, and shaped a bit better than the bare result at Chelmsford last time where she had to race deeper than the pair which beat her. She has fared well with the draw here, though, and a similar performance will see her right in the mix.
Recommended bets
