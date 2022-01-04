To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Alrehb on a fair mark

Kempton
There is all-weather racing at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"...an opening mark of 87 may well underestimate him now handicapping..."

NAP: More to come from Alrehb

Alrehb - 19:00 Kempton

Alrehb is a very well-bred sort - he's a half-brother to top-class Muhaarar - but clearly hasn't been the easiest to train as he has had only three starts to date and is now a five-year-old. However, he possesses plenty of ability, finishing runner-up to a smart filly before going one place better in a race that is working out at Lingfield. Alrehb lost little in defeat when trying to concede weight to another potentially smart type at Newcastle last time who bolted up on Tuesday, and an opening mark of 87 may well underestimate him now handicapping. This will be just his second start for this up-and-coming yard and he should be very competitive.

NEXT BEST: Fiesta can concede weight all round

Fiesta de Vega - 18:30 Kempton

Fiesta de Vega is another lightly-raced five-year-old who has seemingly had his fair share of problems, but he is potentially useful and should be up to winning this on his return from 15 months off if ready to roll. He made a winning debut in a race which worked out well at Haydock in June 2020 and was beaten only by a useful sort on his only other start over this course and distance the same summer. He represents a yard that know how to get one ready after a lay-off and his claims will be all the stronger if he is well supported in the betting.

EACH WAY: Chance Between The Sheets

Between The Sheets - 16:30 Kempton

This looks quite competitive for the grade but Between The Sheets is capable of winning at this level when everything drops right. She has held her form well since being fitted with a visor, and shaped a bit better than the bare result at Chelmsford last time where she had to race deeper than the pair which beat her. She has fared well with the draw here, though, and a similar performance will see her right in the mix.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Alrehb @ 3.55/2 in the 19:00 Kempton
Next Best - Back Fiesta de Vega @ 4.57/2 in the 18:30 Kempton
Each Way - Back Between The Sheets @ 6.05/1 in the 16:30 Kempton

