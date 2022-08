NAP

Alooqaal - 15:00 Kempton

Alooqaal was well backed on his first start for Mick Appleby here a couple of weeks ago and he improved upon the form he had shown for Michael Halford to justify that support. Alooqaal displayed a pleasing attitude under pressure to edge that seven-furlong handicap by a neck and the way he stuck to his task under pressure suggests that he will benefit from stepping back up to a mile. He has a 5 lb higher mark to contend with here but the form has already been boosted by the runner-up and it's likely he has more to offer for this yard.

No. 4 (5) Alooqaal (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Out From Under - 15:30 Kempton

Out From Under has been a beaten favourite on all three starts in handicap company but it's hard to knock his last two efforts and he remains on a good mark. At Newmarket on his penultimate start Out From Under was only beaten a neck by Galiac who has run well in some competitive events since, while at Ascot last time he found only subsequent winner Tarrabb too strong. Harry Davies, who was aboard at Newmarket, is excellent value for his 5lb claim and he is back aboard here which enhances the claims of Out From Under who remains relatively unexposed after only three starts in handicap company and seven in total.