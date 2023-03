NAP

Santos Blue - 15:00 Kelso

Santos Blue made it two from two in handicaps with another dominant performance at Chepstow last time, winning in the style of a horse still some way ahead of his mark.

Held up in the early stages, he made smooth headway from four out and was ultimately well on top at the finish having been produced to lead before the last, ultimately landing the spoils by five and a half lengths.

A further 12 lb hike in the weights will inevitably make life tougher, but Santos Blue remains with potential given his unexposed profile and is fancied to prove equal to the task in his hat-trick bid.

No. 7 Santos Blue SBK 16/5 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Mr Ben Sutton

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 120

NEXT BEST

McTigue - 13:50 Kelso

McTigue tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Morebattle Hurdle and he's certainly in the right hands with Emmet Mullins, who won this race in 2021 with The Shunter.

That horse went on to land a significant bonus by following up on his next outing at the Cheltenham Festival and Mullins will be hoping to repeat the feat this year with McTigue, who currently holds no fewer than four entries at the Festival.

He's been given a good break since disappointing at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and the useful form he showed when previously winning a Grade 2 juvenile event at Auteuil in October suggests a BHA mark of 142 could underestimate him as he takes on his elders for the first time.

No. 7 Mctigue (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 5 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 142

EACH-WAY

Carcaci Castle - 14:25 Kelso

Carcaci Castle is unbeaten in two starts over this course and distance since embarking on a hurdling career and the form of his latest victory - when defying a penalty by two and a half lengths - could hardly have worked out better.

For context, the pair who followed him home both won next time and the way he shaped there (still green) suggests he is likely to progress further with the experience under his belt.

This will be the acid test now stepping up markedly in grade, but Carcaci Castle is certainly worth a try at this level and the current odds look to underestimate his chance of making it three from three in this sphere.