NAP: Onward Route can strike

Onward Route - 13:25 Kelso

Onward Route has shown improved form in recent months, winning a couple of novice hurdles at Hexham and Uttoxeter in the summer, and proving an unlucky loser on chase debut back at Hexham last time.

There was plenty to like about he tanked through that race, looking a horse right at the top of his game, and he would have sure won but for a catastrophic mistake at the last, so it is easy to construct a case for him back over timber from the same mark.

No. 2 Onward Route (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

NEXT BEST: Haute Estime can make winning debut over fences

Haute Estime - 14:35 Kelso

The Vollan has some fairly useful form over fences, but he doesn't set an insurmountable standard, and this looks cherry ripe for Haute Estime to make a winning start over fences.

She was progressive over hurdles last season, winning twice, notably a listed event at Haydock, and she ran a cracker when third in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on her final start. She is all over a chaser on looks, though, a big, strapping mare who is likely to take her form to another level now. This looks an excellent opportunity.

No. 1 Haute Estime (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 132

EACH-WAY: Old Jewry handicapped to strike

Old Jewry - 16:55 Kelso

Old Jewry isn't the most straightforward, but he left the impression he would come on a bundle for his run at Perth 11 days ago, and he looks particularly well handicapped at present.

He won at Carlisle from a 9 lb higher mark in February and he may be worth chancing in what looks an open, low-grade handicap.