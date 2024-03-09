Kelso Racing Tips: Happy Valley?

A Kelso Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Kelso Nap - 16:30 - Back Harper Valley

No. 2 Harper Valley (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Ross Chapman

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

The prolific Harper Valley impressed with the way he quickly skipped clear at Catterick last time and a 6 lb rise doesn't look enough to stop him recording a fourth win in six starts.

Rebecca Menzies has her yard in good form, as she often does at this time of year, and this progressive seven-year-old is fancied to defy his latest rise in the weights.

Like the selection, Eloi du Puy has thrived this season and, with his yard in good form, is second choice ahead of course winner Dream Boy, who should be suited by this longer trip now handicapping.

Kelso Next Best - 15:20 - Back Imperial Merlin

No. 3 Imperial Merlin (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: John & Sean Quinn

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 125

Imperial Merlin gets the vote given he had every chance when a late faller over fences here last time out and returns to this sphere on a handy-looking mark.

This return to better ground will suit, the longer trip is in his favour, and Brian Hughes is also back in the saddle too.

Course winner Cadell is feared most with the promise of better to come on his handicap debut.