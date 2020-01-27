Bets Of The Day: Chasamax to deliver for Henderson

Arise Sir William

13:15 Kelso - Sirwilliamwallace

Sirwilliamwallace should prove difficult to beat in this maiden hurdle.

This gelding put in a solid effort when finishing second to Marown at Ayr earlier this month. He was headed two out, but kept on willingly to hold on to a place. He is improving with racing, and should open his account in this company. Trainer Sandy Thomson is in form which is an added bonus. At present he is trading at [2.96] on the exchange.

Maid In Manhatten is the obvious danger. She fell when beaten two out in a Listed contest at Haydock last month. She is best judged on her previous effort when second to Young Bull at Wetherby. At present she is trading at [3.4] on the exchange.

Chasamax ready to graduate

13:30 Plumpton - Chasamax

Chasamax is taken to upset the short priced favourite in this interesting contest.

This gelding finished a promising second to Tea Clipper on hurdles debut at Kempton in November. He ran on really well in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner. This likeable individual has a lot more to offer, and should give the favourite plenty to think about. At present he is trading at [3.95] on the exchange.

Cap Du Mathan is trading at [1.82] on the exchange. He was not disgraced behind the talented Harry Senior at Chepstow last month, but needs to settle better. He has the form in the book to take this but is priced accordingly.