US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Saturday

Swiss Skydiver Keenland
Today's best bet Swiss Skydiver runs at Keenland
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his advice Jewel of Arabia won at Belmont Park. Nick heads to Keenland with two selections from the superb card...

"No filly has ever won this race, but I think she has a realistic chance"

Back Swiss Skydiver Race 9 at [4.0] in the 22:30 at Keenland


Guarana to crush rivals

Race 5 20:18 Keenland - Guarana

Guarana should go very close in this fascinating Grade 1 run over seven furlongs on the main track.

This smart filly made short work of the opposition when winning an $80k optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She drew well clear in the straight, and came home alone. She is a two time Grade 1 winner, and has only tasted defeat once when finishing second in the Cotillion Stakes at Parx.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
21/09/19 Parx 2/11 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 12lbs Jose L. Ortiz -
21/07/19 Saratoga 1/5 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 9lbs Jose L. Ortiz -
08/06/19 Belmont Park 1/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 3lbs Jose L. Ortiz -

She has a wonderful pedigree, and is a half sister to the talented Magic Dance. I do not think we have seen the best of this lightly raced individual, and should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.

Swiss to boss field

Race 9 22:30 Keenland - Swiss Skydiver

I am going to side with the filly Swiss Skydiver in this historic Grade 2 run on the main track.

This rapidly improving individual has won three Graded Stakes in a row this spring. On her latest start in the Santa Anita Oaks she barely came off the bridle when demolishing a quality field. She made all the running, and cruised home to win unchallenged.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/06/20 Santa Anita 1/4 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 12lbs Mike E. Smith -
01/05/20 Oaklawn Park 1/14 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 9lbs Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr -
28/03/20 Gulfstream Park 1/12 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 10lbs Paco Lopez -
15/02/20 Fair Grounds 3/7 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 10lbs Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr -

Interestingly trainer Ken McPeek has bypassed the Grade 1 Ashland for fillies earlier on the card, to take on the colts. This race is a traditional Derby trial and the Ashland is an Oaks trial. McPeek is a shrewd operator and won this race in the past with Java's War. No filly has ever won this race, but I think she has a realistic chance. She should be backed at her morning line of [4.0].

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +49.64

This week so far....

Staked: 7
Returned: 9.5


Nick Shiambouros,

