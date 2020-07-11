- Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA
- Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 6lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his advice Jewel of Arabia won at Belmont Park. Nick heads to Keenland with two selections from the superb card...
"No filly has ever won this race, but I think she has a realistic chance"
Back Swiss Skydiver Race 9 at [4.0] in the 22:30 at Keenland
Guarana to crush rivals
Race 5 20:18 Keenland - Guarana
Guarana should go very close in this fascinating Grade 1 run over seven furlongs on the main track.
This smart filly made short work of the opposition when winning an $80k optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She drew well clear in the straight, and came home alone. She is a two time Grade 1 winner, and has only tasted defeat once when finishing second in the Cotillion Stakes at Parx.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/09/19
|Parx
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|21/07/19
|Saratoga
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|8st 9lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|08/06/19
|Belmont Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m
|Fast
|8st 3lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
She has a wonderful pedigree, and is a half sister to the talented Magic Dance. I do not think we have seen the best of this lightly raced individual, and should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.
Swiss to boss field
Race 9 22:30 Keenland - Swiss Skydiver
I am going to side with the filly Swiss Skydiver in this historic Grade 2 run on the main track.
This rapidly improving individual has won three Graded Stakes in a row this spring. On her latest start in the Santa Anita Oaks she barely came off the bridle when demolishing a quality field. She made all the running, and cruised home to win unchallenged.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Santa Anita
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 12lbs
|Mike E. Smith
|-
|01/05/20
|Oaklawn Park
|1/14
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 9lbs
|Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr
|-
|28/03/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Paco Lopez
|-
|15/02/20
|Fair Grounds
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Fast
|8st 10lbs
|Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr
|-
Interestingly trainer Ken McPeek has bypassed the Grade 1 Ashland for fillies earlier on the card, to take on the colts. This race is a traditional Derby trial and the Ashland is an Oaks trial. McPeek is a shrewd operator and won this race in the past with Java's War. No filly has ever won this race, but I think she has a realistic chance. She should be backed at her morning line of [4.0].
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +49.64
This week so far....
Staked: 7
Returned: 9.5
Recommended bets
Keenl (US) 11th Jul (R5 7f Grd1)Show Hide
Saturday 11 July, 8.18pm
|Back
|Lay
|Diamond Crazy
|Wildwoods Beauty
|Sallys Curlin
|Princess Causeway
|Guarana
|Unique Factor
|Mia Mischief
|Bells The One
|Amys Challenge
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Keenl (US) 11th Jul (R9 1m1f Grp2)Show Hide
Saturday 11 July, 10.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Shivaree
|Finnick The Fierce
|Art Collector
|Mr. Big News
|Man In The Can
|Hard Lighting
|Swiss Skydiver
|Basin
|Attachment Rate
|Rushie
|Hunt The Front
|Enforceable
|Tiesto
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today