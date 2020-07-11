US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Saturday



Guarana to crush rivals

Race 5 20:18 Keenland - Guarana

Guarana should go very close in this fascinating Grade 1 run over seven furlongs on the main track.

This smart filly made short work of the opposition when winning an $80k optional claimer at Churchill Downs last month. She drew well clear in the straight, and came home alone. She is a two time Grade 1 winner, and has only tasted defeat once when finishing second in the Cotillion Stakes at Parx.

No. 5 (5) Guarana (Usa) Trainer: Chad C. Brown, USA

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/09/19 Parx 2/11 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 12lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 21/07/19 Saratoga 1/5 Flat 1m 1f Fast 8st 9lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 08/06/19 Belmont Park 1/9 Flat 1m Fast 8st 3lbs Jose L. Ortiz -

She has a wonderful pedigree, and is a half sister to the talented Magic Dance. I do not think we have seen the best of this lightly raced individual, and should be backed at around [2.5] on the exchange.

Swiss to boss field

Race 9 22:30 Keenland - Swiss Skydiver

I am going to side with the filly Swiss Skydiver in this historic Grade 2 run on the main track.

This rapidly improving individual has won three Graded Stakes in a row this spring. On her latest start in the Santa Anita Oaks she barely came off the bridle when demolishing a quality field. She made all the running, and cruised home to win unchallenged.

No. 7 (7) Swiss Skydiver (Usa) Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek, USA

Jockey: Mike E. Smith

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Santa Anita 1/4 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 12lbs Mike E. Smith - 01/05/20 Oaklawn Park 1/14 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 9lbs Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr - 28/03/20 Gulfstream Park 1/12 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 10lbs Paco Lopez - 15/02/20 Fair Grounds 3/7 Flat 1m 110y Fast 8st 10lbs Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr -

Interestingly trainer Ken McPeek has bypassed the Grade 1 Ashland for fillies earlier on the card, to take on the colts. This race is a traditional Derby trial and the Ashland is an Oaks trial. McPeek is a shrewd operator and won this race in the past with Java's War. No filly has ever won this race, but I think she has a realistic chance. She should be backed at her morning line of [4.0].