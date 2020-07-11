US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Sunday

- Trainer: Michael J. Maker, USA
- Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jnr
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 8lbs
- OR: -
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his selection Guarana won the Grade 1 Madison. Nick returns to Keenland with two more fancies...
"He is a consistent sort, and has a great attitude"
Field to Pass rivals
Race 7 21:24 Keenland - Field Pass
Field Pass can take this fascinating Grade 3 on the Turf.
This colt beat Bama Breeze in game fashion in a non graded Stakes race at Churchill Downs last month. He made most of the running, and held on well in the closing stages to win by a length. He won at this level in the spring at Turfway Park, and holds stablemate Fancy Liquor on that running.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/03/20
|Turfway Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Fast
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|06/10/19
|Keeneland
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Firm
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|28/08/19
|Saratoga
|2/6
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Luis Saez
|-
He is a consistent sort, and has a great attitude. His work tab is solid, and looks like the horse to beat. At present he is trading at [2.98] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.
Zulu Alpha the one
Race 9 22:30 Keenland - Zulu Alpha
I am going to stick with Zulu Alpha in the Grade 2 run over 12 furlongs on the turf course.
This admirable gelding finished a close second in the Grade 2 Pan American at Gulfstream Park in the spring. He made a sweeping move at the entrance to the straight, and narrowly failed to overhaul the ultra game winner. In late January he was most impressive when taking the Grade 1 Pegasus Turf.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|28/03/20
|Gulfstream Park
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|8st 12lbs
|Tyler Gaffalione
|-
|29/02/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Firm
|8st 12lbs
|Tyler Gaffalione
|-
|25/01/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/12
|Flat
|1m 1f 110y
|Firm
|8st 12lbs
|Tyler Gaffalione
|-
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|30
|05/10/19
|Belmont Park
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|9st 0lbs
|Channing Hill
|-
|07/09/19
|Kentucky Downs
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|27/07/19
|Saratoga
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Firm
|8st 12lbs
|Jose Lezcano
|-
|22/06/19
|Monmouth Park
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Channing Hill
|-
|11/05/19
|Belmont Park
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|Javier Castellano
|-
|20/04/19
|Keeneland
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|8st 8lbs
|Jose L. Ortiz
|-
|02/03/19
|Gulfstream Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 3f
|Firm
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|26/01/19
|Gulfstream Park
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|15/12/18
|Gulfstream Park
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Irad Ortiz, Jr
|-
|18/10/18
|Keeneland
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Channing Hill
|-
|14/09/18
|Churchill Downs
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|Channing Hill
|-
|24/08/18
|Arlington
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Channing Hill
|-
|02/08/18
|Arlington
|1/6
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|8st 9lbs
|Channing Hill
|-
|28/05/18
|Churchill Downs
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 110y
|Firm
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr
|-
|25/04/18
|Keeneland
|6/8
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr
|-
|24/03/18
|Fair Grounds
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Firm
|B
|8st 4lbs
|Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr
|-
|17/02/18
|Fair Grounds
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Firm
|B
|8st 5lbs
|Miguel Mena
|-
He slipped through on the rail, and powered home to win going away. In my opinion this was the best middle distance turf performance on the year. Anything close to that effort would be good enough to take this. I recommend backing him at BSP.
NICK’S WEEKLY P/L
2020 Overall: +50.14
This week so far....
Staked: 9
Returned: 12.0
Recommended bets
Back Field Pass Race 7 at BSP in the 21:24 at Keenland
Back Zulu Alpha Race 9 at BSP in the 22:30 at Keenland
If race is taken off the turf the advice is no bet
