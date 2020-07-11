US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Sunday

Field to Pass rivals

Race 7 21:24 Keenland - Field Pass

Field Pass can take this fascinating Grade 3 on the Turf.

This colt beat Bama Breeze in game fashion in a non graded Stakes race at Churchill Downs last month. He made most of the running, and held on well in the closing stages to win by a length. He won at this level in the spring at Turfway Park, and holds stablemate Fancy Liquor on that running.

No. 1 (1) Field Pass (Usa) Trainer: Michael J. Maker, USA

Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jnr

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/03/20 Turfway Park 1/11 Flat 1m 1f Fast B 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 06/10/19 Keeneland 4/14 Flat 1m 110y Firm B 8st 6lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 28/08/19 Saratoga 2/6 Flat 1m 110y Firm 8st 10lbs Luis Saez -

He is a consistent sort, and has a great attitude. His work tab is solid, and looks like the horse to beat. At present he is trading at [2.98] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.

Zulu Alpha the one

Race 9 22:30 Keenland - Zulu Alpha

I am going to stick with Zulu Alpha in the Grade 2 run over 12 furlongs on the turf course.

This admirable gelding finished a close second in the Grade 2 Pan American at Gulfstream Park in the spring. He made a sweeping move at the entrance to the straight, and narrowly failed to overhaul the ultra game winner. In late January he was most impressive when taking the Grade 1 Pegasus Turf.

No. 5 (5) Zulu Alpha (Usa) Trainer: Michael J. Maker, USA

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 28/03/20 Gulfstream Park 2/9 Flat 1m 4f Firm 8st 12lbs Tyler Gaffalione - 29/02/20 Gulfstream Park 1/9 Flat 1m 3f Firm 8st 12lbs Tyler Gaffalione - 25/01/20 Gulfstream Park 1/12 Flat 1m 1f 110y Firm 8st 12lbs Tyler Gaffalione - 02/11/19 Santa Anita 4/12 Flat 1m 4f Firm 9st 0lbs Jose L. Ortiz 30 05/10/19 Belmont Park 6/7 Flat 1m 4f Firm 9st 0lbs Channing Hill - 07/09/19 Kentucky Downs 1/11 Flat 1m 4f Firm 8st 11lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 27/07/19 Saratoga 5/12 Flat 1m 3f Firm 8st 12lbs Jose Lezcano - 22/06/19 Monmouth Park 2/8 Flat 1m 3f Good 8st 11lbs Channing Hill - 11/05/19 Belmont Park 7/9 Flat 1m 3f Firm 8st 9lbs Javier Castellano - 20/04/19 Keeneland 3/10 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 8st 8lbs Jose L. Ortiz - 02/03/19 Gulfstream Park 1/11 Flat 1m 3f Firm 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 26/01/19 Gulfstream Park 1/13 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 15/12/18 Gulfstream Park 7/13 Flat 1m 1f Good 8st 11lbs Irad Ortiz, Jr - 18/10/18 Keeneland 1/11 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 9lbs Channing Hill - 14/09/18 Churchill Downs 1/7 Flat 1m 110y Firm 8st 9lbs Channing Hill - 24/08/18 Arlington 2/5 Flat 1m 110y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Channing Hill - 02/08/18 Arlington 1/6 Flat 1m Firm 8st 9lbs Channing Hill - 28/05/18 Churchill Downs 6/7 Flat 1m 110y Firm B 8st 11lbs Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr - 25/04/18 Keeneland 6/8 Flat 1m Soft B 8st 6lbs Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr - 24/03/18 Fair Grounds 3/11 Flat 1m 1f Firm B 8st 4lbs Brian J. Hernandez, Jnr - 17/02/18 Fair Grounds 5/12 Flat 1m 1f Firm B 8st 5lbs Miguel Mena -

He slipped through on the rail, and powered home to win going away. In my opinion this was the best middle distance turf performance on the year. Anything close to that effort would be good enough to take this. I recommend backing him at BSP.