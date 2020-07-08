To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Keenland on Wednesday

Today's best bet Cambria runs at Keenland
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when his only selection Long May You Run won at 4.1 BSP. Nick is back with two fancies from the outstanding five day meeting at Keenland...

"She brings some useful form to the table,including a win in a valuable sprint at Kentucky Downs back in September"

Back Cambria Race 8 at [5.0] in the 21:57 at Keenland

Majority to rule

Race 1 18:05 Keenland - Majority Rules

Majority Rules should make his presence felt in this $50k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Tiznow colt finished down the field in a Saratoga Maiden Special Weight last August. He took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to have every chance in the straight before weakening. He is best judged on his previous effort when finishing an excellent second against similar. Today he makes his first start for trainer David Fawkes, who drops him in class and throws on the blinkers. Top jockey Tyler Gaffalione has the riding assignment, and should be able to take a stalking position from his outside post. He should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.

Cambria for Wesley Ward

Race 8 21:57 Keenland - Cambria

Cambria should go close in this fascinating allowance contest on the turf.

This well related filly was last seen when finishing ninth to Four Wheel Drive in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita last November. She made up a fair bit of ground in the closing stages, but never had a realistic chance of mounting a challenge. She brings some useful form to the table, including a win in a valuable sprint at Kentucky Downs back in September. I think she will find this company more to her liking ,and anything around her Morning Line of [5.0] will do.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +48:64

This week so far....

Staked: 2.0
Returned: 3.5


Nick Shiambouros,

